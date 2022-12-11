Arlene H. Snyder

Arlene Snyder died peacefully on December 7, 2022, at Spang Crest Retirement Community in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. She was 99 years old. She always liked to say that she was getting "older", not old! She also liked to say, "Life is so daily". Her thinking about age and life certainly kept her young. May she find peace and love waiting for her on the other side!
Arlene was the daughter of the late I. Leaman and Alice Hershey and the wife of the late Melvin Snyder.
She was a member of Calvary Church of Lancaster.
Arlene had many jobs over the years at various community businesses. She enjoyed playing games in her free time, especially Scrabble, but she would play almost any game with anyone who would play with her, whether children, grandchildren, or friends. Those were happy hours for her.
Arlene is survived by two children, a daughter Kay, married to John Keohane of Sonoma, California; a son Kenneth, husband of Candy Snyder of Manheim; 4 grandchildren, Tonya Snyder of Washington, PA, Cleo Devlin of Baltimore, Shanan Garber of Mount Joy, and Seth Snyder of Manheim; 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Most of her children and grandchildren were able to visit her in the last months of her life. She did so like to see the little ones running around!
Arlene's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Luther Acres, St. John's Herr Estate, and Spang Crest for the outstanding care and love that was shared with both our mother and father over the years. You held them so carefully and helped them through their last years on earth with grace and courage! Yes, it takes a lot of courage and patience to care for the elderly, especially when they are frustrated at the toll the years have taken on them. Your kindness buoyed all of us up during the hardest times. We also would like to thank Hospice of Lancaster and Dr. Marc Russo and his office for shepherding our mother through the last months of her life with warmth and support.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
