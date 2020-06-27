Arlene H. Risser, 94, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home.
Born in Lititz on June 14, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Christ S. and Anna W. Hernley Risser. She was a member of the Miners Village Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her brother Paul Risser of Lititz and her sister-in-law Rachel Risser of Washington Boro.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother Clarence husband of Marian Risser, and brother Samuel Risser; and sisters Edna Sauder, Luella Ebersole, Miriam Martin, and Esther Ebersole.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Miners Village Mennonite Church, 108 Rexmont Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Hammer Creek Mennonite Church Cemetery, Lititz.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
