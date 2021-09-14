Arlene H. Martin, 85, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Anna Frysinger Hornberger. Arlene was the loving wife of John W. Martin who died in 1970. She was a faithful and active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she had taught Sunday School and served as the church treasurer. Arlene retired from the Penn Township Municipality in 2001 as the office manager. A devoted Christian, her church family was important to her. She was a giver who was always making friends with her gentle personality and kind heart. One of Arlene's greatest joys came from spending time with her family. An avid card player, she was a member of numerous card clubs for the majority of her lifetime.
Surviving are two children, Keith P. husband of Shelby Brownlee Martin, of New Holland, Gwyn D. Martin, of Lancaster, six granddaughters, Rebecca, Emily, Elizabeth, Rachel, Amanda, Sarah, 9 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Margaret Schotsch. Preceding her in death are two brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene's Funeral service at Salem United Methodist Church, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM and again on Thursday morning at the church from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Red Bird Mission. To send the family online condolences please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.