Arlene H. Graver went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Brethren Village. She celebrated her 89th birthday in January of this year. She was the wife of Melvin J. Graver, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage in March.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Katie Hornberger Martin.
Arlene retired from LGH after working there for over 20 years in housekeeping. She enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and her passion was working on and making over 50 quilts, which she loved to share with her family. Arlene especially enjoyed the time spent with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of Neffsville Mennonite church for over 50 years.
In addition to her husband, Melvin, she is survived by three sons, Jan Graver, husband of Janet of Manheim, Merle Graver, husband of Lucy of Willow Street and Harry Graver of Lancaster and a daughter Linda Book, wife of Donald of Felton, York. Six grandchildren, Eric, Jeffrey and Kevin Graver, Eugenea Graver, Austin Book and Andrea Deck and nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Kennel of Parkesburg, and Verna, wife of Earl Martin of New Holland; and a brother, Galen husband of Barbara Martin of Narvon. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Harold, Irvin, Leon and Melvin Martin and a sister Beatrice Hess.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at 2:30PM at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA 17579.
