Arlene H. Ansel, 87, of Reamstown, passed way Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Born in Blainsport, she was a daughter of the late Claude & Bernetha (Brubaker) Hainley and the loving wife to Eugene A. Ansel until his passing in 2008.
Arlene grew up in Lebanon and moved to the Reamstown Area in the early 60's. For 40 years, she worked at the Richland Knitting Mills, retiring in 1997. Arlene enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, and baking. Always caring for others, she would cook and bake goodies for local shut-ins. Since 1975, Arlene was a faithful member of the Reamstown Church of God where she volunteered as a custodian for many years. Arlene's physical challenges never diminished her giving spirit. She was an author of encouragement, sending handwritten letters of inspiration to family, friends, and neighbors. She loved her family and was grateful for her son's daily care and the helpful visits of family members. Arlene's gentle presence and steadfast faith will be greatly missed.
Arlene is survived by her son, Randy L. Ansel of Reamstown, and two siblings, Howard Hainley and Edith Wike. Arlene was predeceased by three siblings, Richard Hainley, Robert Hainley, & Betty Hainley.
A viewing will be held on Mon., Aug. 8th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, PA, and the funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will be private. Arlene's final resting place is in Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com
