Beloved mom, grandma, granny, grams, G.G., Arlene G. Lynn, 92 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021. Born and raised in East Petersburg, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Myrtie Graybill, and the wife to Daniel R. Lynn, Sr. prior to his passing in 1997.
Arlene was a kind, gentle, independent, and strong woman who was always happy. She was a mother to more than just her children spanning many generations. She was a beautician, working at Helen Speidel in the City of Lancaster, eventually starting her own salon with her friend Karen, naming the salon, “Karen & Arlene’s.” She loved doing hair so much that she kept clients into her 70’s, still doing her own hair until a few months before her passing. A sports fan, Arlene loved watching baseball, especially the Phillies. She also loved watching football, cheering on her favorites – Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and coach Andy Reid. Her favorite PGA golfer was Tiger Woods and she loved to cheer on Lancaster native Jim Furyk. She often watched the Game Show Network and loved doing word finds. Root beer was her favorite beverage and could always be found on the table beside her chair. She loved to bake Christmas cookies and was best known for her fried stuffing during the holidays. Everyone loved her pork and (sweet) sauerkraut served every New Year’s Day and a lucky few were treated to the January 2nd leftovers served with fresh dumplings on top. Most of all, Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family. She always enjoyed riding along in the cart watching her son and family play golf. She loved the beauty of nature, the pretty flowers, the changing colors of the leaves and the greatness of the sky, none escaped her eye. Her favorite saying was, “Life is grand, if you don’t weaken.” Hers was and she never did.
Arlene is survived by her 2 children: Daniel R. Lynn, Jr. and Deborah Olson (Garry); daughter-in-law, Carol Anderson; 6 grandchildren: Michele Beacham, Christopher Beacham (Amy), Melissa Irion (Marc), Barry Anderson, Jr., Robert Anderson (Linda), and Joseph Anderson (Debby); 5 great-grandchildren: Tiffany Trimble (Justin Writsel), Shannon Trimble, Viktor Anderson, Joseph Anderson, Jr., and Barry Anderson; and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Bella Writsel. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Mildred “Mimmie” Starr, and son, Barry Anderson.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place at 10 AM on Saturday, December 4 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Arlene’s name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, visit: