Arlene G. Glick, 89, of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, died Friday, October 18, 2018 at her residence. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late David C. and Lydia Glick Lapp. She previously worked at Ken's Gardens, Intercourse.

She is survived by; a brother, Kenneth D. husband of Jean Shreiner Lapp; sisters, Mabel wife of Norman Glick and Verna wife of Donald Wirth. She was predeceased by a brother, John Wilmer Lapp.

The service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Furman-Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

