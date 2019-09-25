Arlene G. Carvell, 98, formerly of Rothsville, PA entered into rest peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the United Zion Retirement Community (UZRC), Lititz, PA. Born in Ephrata, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry G. Ruth and Eva E. Hornberger Petrey. She was the loving wife of the late Willis L. Carvell for 51 years.
Arlene was a member of the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene for 81 years. She loved her church family there. A homemaker for most of her life, she also worked in the school cafeterias at Warwick School District and the Ephrata Church of the Nazarene.
Arlene loved spending time with her family and with many friends at UZRC. She was very patriotic; loved the "red, white and blue" and Kate Smith singing God Bless America.
Arlene's husband Willis predeceased her on February 26, 1991. Arlene was also predeceased by her son, Gerald L. Carvell; a sister, Annabel Stump; brothers, Harry Ruth, Jr. and Vernon Ruth.
Arlene is survived by a daughter, Sylvia Gwinn of Lititz, PA; a son, Sid Carvell of Centreville, VA; half-sister, Louann Bonsignore of Palmyra, NJ; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 1:30 PM with Rev. Dr. B. W. Hambrick officiating. Interment will take place in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to the Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.