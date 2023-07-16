Arlene F. Lease, 97, formerly of Springhouse Road, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor, Lititz, PA on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Born in Brunnerville, PA, she was the wife of the late Edwin V. Lease, Jr., who passed away on February 7, 2011. They were married on April 30, 1949. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and Laura Wingenroth Buchter.
Arlene enjoyed being a homemaker and caring for her family. She enjoyed doing needlework and making sure all the family had holiday stockings. She served as a volunteer at the former St. Joseph Hospital, was an avid reader, and loved playing bingo at the Millersville Senior Center and Moravian Manor. She had a passion for wildlife, especially watching birds, and caring for her parakeets, finches, and a cockatoo. She liked watching soap operas and in her early years, would be found with a bowl of chips and a "Tab" soda. One of her accomplishments was being a self-taught Organist. Most recently, she enjoyed word search games and puzzles.
She will be lovingly missed by her four daughters, Carol Ruth, wife of David, Linda Mastromatteo, wife of George, Kay Lambert, wife of William, and Nancy Lodish, wife of Bradley; nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Buchter, and a half sister, Miriam Metzler.
The family would like to personally thank the staff at Moravian Manor and United Zion Home for their loving and compassionate care of Arlene in her final months.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Make A Wish Foundation, 1054 New Holland Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601.
