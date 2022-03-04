Arlene E. Zimmerman, age 94 of Gordonville, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lester L. Zimmerman who passed away on June 9, 2006. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Effie Herr.
She was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church in Paradise. Arlene loved cats and she loved to cook.
Surviving are 4 sons: David H., husband of Debra L. Meck Zimmerman of Kinzers, Ronald L., husband of Vicki L. Taylor Zimmerman of Franklin County, Robert W. "Bob," husband of Carol A. Paulsen Zimmerman of Lititz, and Kenneth L. Zimmerman of Gordonville, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, David H. Zimmerman II, and 2 siblings, Evelyn Harsh and Donald Herr.
A graveside service will take place at Calvary Monument Cemetery, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Monday, March 7th at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Robert Reid will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Arlene's honor to the Humane League of Lancaster County.