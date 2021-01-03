Arlene E. Spece, 73, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with the Lord on January 1, 2021.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of Rev. Barry E. Spece and they have been married for 55 years. She is the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Brown Ruth.
Arlene was a member of New Beginnings Covenant Fellowship Church, and walked beside her husband in various church activities over the years. She enjoyed doing crafts, including making potholders, flower arrangements, and games.
She worked as a nurse's aide for Evergreen Estates for nine years and enjoyed being with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Barry E. Spece, Jr., husband of Tammy, Lancaster, PA; Brian E. Spece, husband of Maria, Denver, PA, brother, Larry, husband of Marilyn Ruth, Manheim, PA, and sister, Rosellen Blessing, Quarryville, PA; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Spece, who died in 1979.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Arlene's Graveside Service at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. with The Pastor Mark A. Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Arlene's name to New Beginnings Covenant Fellowship Church, 205 W. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
