Arlene E. Mooney, 94, of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Woodcrest Villa. Born in Baynesville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry K. and Miriam M. (Elsen) Leisey. Arlene was the beloved wife of the late Robert W. Mooney, Sr., who passed in 2008.
Arlene worked as the Keypunch Department Manager of Alumax Mill Products, Lancaster, from where she retired after 19 years of service. She was a former parishioner at St. James Episcopal Church in Lancaster.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ann Curlee of Lancaster, and two sons, Robert W. Mooney, Jr. and his wife Jennie of Rexville, NY, and Keith B. Mooney and his companion Bonnie Garfield of Brogue, PA. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kyle Curlee-Mooney and his fiancée Anita Rowles, and Patrick R. Mooney and his wife Shannon; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Robert Mooney and Aliana Grace Mooney; and three sisters, Dolores Mooney of Lititz, Peggy Ann Snader and Nancy Jane Shope and her husband Jim, all of Lancaster. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Donald Leisey.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602, where family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster, PA. To send online condolences, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com