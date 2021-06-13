Arlene E. Hege

A celebration of Arlene's life will be held at the Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA on Saturday, June 19th. Guests will be received beginning at 2:00 PM with the service (also live-streamed at https://www.willowstreetmennonite.com/watch/ and https://boxcast.tv/channel/fbnwsn9oo7pzsbp1pnpb), service following at 2:30 PM. Guests are invited to stay after the service for a light meal and fellowship. Furman's-Leola
