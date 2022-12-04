Memorial services for Arlene E. Frey will take place at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Arlene's memory to: Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Ste. 201, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Keystone Villa at Ephrata, 100 North Main Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
