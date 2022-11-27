Arlene E. Frey, 92, of Lititz, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Keystone Villa. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Bertha Eshelman Espenshade. A homemaker, Arlene was the wife of Robert E. Frey. She was a member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church, Manheim.
Surviving is a daughter, Debra L. Frey fiance of Merle Becker of New Holland, a son, Jeffrey E. husband of Mona Frey of Conestoga, two grandsons: Billy and Jordan, and three great grandchildren: Jace, Laila, and Declan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Arlene's memory to: Kindred Hospice, 1891 Santa Barbara Drive, Ste. 201, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Keystone Villa at Ephrata, 100 North State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com