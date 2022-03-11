Arlene E. "Dolly" Lapp, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Brethren Village of Lititz. She was the wife of the late Christ G. Lapp, who passed away on January 29, 2019. Born in Kinzers, daughter of the late Aaron & Emma Nonnemacher Myer. She was a member of Grace Church of Lancaster where she was an active member serving as a Sunday School Teacher, deaconess, elder and was known as a prayer warrior.
Along with her late husband they founded Good and Plenty Restaurant in 1969 and the Bird-In-Hand Farmers Market in 1976. In 2014 Christ and Dolly received the Spirit of Hospitality Lifetime Achievement Award from the PA Dutch Convention and Visitors Bureau. She enjoyed going to the Jersey Shore, wintering in Florida, working, giving to others and most of all she loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by 5 children: Judy A. wife of Don L. Eisenberger of Leola, Brenda J. wife of Glen Keenen of Ronks, Lois K. Tothero of Palmetto, FL, June M. wife of Jeff Rutt of Leola, Glen A. husband of Brenda S. Lapp of Lititz, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, sister Grace Myer of Narvon. She was preceded in death by a son Dale E. Lapp, granddaughter Faith M. Fenton and a great-grandson Brandon Jordan, 6 siblings: Melvin, Nevin, Walter, A.J., Parke Myer and Blanche White.
Funeral service will take place from the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Road, Lancaster, PA on Monday, March 14th at 1 p.m. with a viewing time from 11 a.m. until time of service, with Pastors Galen Wiley and Glen Weaver officiating. Interment will be in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to one of the following: Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5307 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520, Gideons International, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, PA 17579, Christ's Home, 3182 Lincoln Hwy. E., Paradise, PA 17562, Camp Conquest, 480 Forest Road, Denver, PA 17517.