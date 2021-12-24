Arlene E. Barnes, 72, of Peach Bottom, entered into rest on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care. Born in Morristown, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Morton E., and Evelyn M. (Chambers) Nellessen. She was the loving wife of the late Elwood E. Barnes, Jr. for 47 years at the time of his passing on December 7, 2017.
Arlene enjoyed doing puzzles with her granddaughter and watching Hallmark movies year-round.
Arlene is survived by three children: Tami, wife of Richard Wilkey of East Earl; Elwood E. III, husband of Robin Barnes of Ephrata; and Jennifer, wife of Timothy Long of Rising Sun, MD. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Bobby, Cheyenne, Kelly and Gage; two great-grandchildren: Blayton, Hazel, and one on the way; a sister, Carol Mahoney and her beloved dog, Roxie. She was preceded in death by three siblings.
Private interment will be in the Little Britain Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at:
A living tribute »