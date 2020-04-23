Arlene Durkaj, 82 of Ephrata, passed away on April 12, 2020 in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Twp. Born in McKeepsort, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis Waltower and Mable Grieves Waltower, and step daughter of Jack and Shirley Altmiller.
She is survived by her children, Raymond Durkaj, Denver, PA, Rick husband of Sharon Durkaj, Ephrata, PA, Russell husband of Cathy Durkaj, Lancaster, PA, Lee Rae wife of Freddie Schmerfeld; siblings, Connie Coates, Shirley Pasternak, Florence wife of Kenny Swauger, John Altmiller, Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, Jason, Rebecca, Heather, Jason, Emmitt, and Erin.
Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com. MARK J. HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »