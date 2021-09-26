Arlene Dukat Sigmund

Arlene D. Sigmund, 92, of Lancaster, passed away September 22, 2021 at Country Meadows Nursing Home in Bethlehem. She was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Alexander Joseph and Mary Grace Dukat.
Arlene is survived by five children, Kenneth, Jr., Gretchen, Madeline, Joel, and Heidi; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stanley Dukat. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth and two brothers, Chester and Alexander Dukat.
Services will take place on September 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 927 Park Ave., Syracuse, NY. Interment following the service in St. Peter's Cemetery, Oswego, NY. Kindly omit flowers. Giminski-Wysocki Funeal Home, 1320 West Genesee Street in Syracuse has charge of arrangements.
