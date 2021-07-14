Arlene Diller, a long-time resident of Mount Joy, PA, passed away on June 23, 2021 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, NY.
At the time of her passing, Arlene was a resident at Baywinde Senior Living Community in Webster, NY. Arlene relocated to NY in 2013 to be closer to her daughter, Nancy (Diller) Beaston and son-in-law, Jack Beaston.
In addition to Nancy and Jack, Arlene is survived by her grandchildren Shel and his wife Karen, Holly and her fiancé Scott Gray, and her great-grandchildren, Alex and his wife Hannah, Eric, Jackson and Savannah. She is also survived by nieces Teresa Flanagan and Denise Goss, as well as their children and grandchildren. Arlene was predeceased by husband, Lewis "Lou" and her sister, Dorothy Wagner.
Born in Maytown to Roy and Lillian Young in February 1921, Arlene reached the grand age of 100 years before her passing. Arlene and Lou built a home on Detweiler Ave., where she resided for over 70 years. Lou passed in 1990, but his rose garden was a lasting tribute to the life they created together.
Arlene was a retiree of Amp, Inc. She was an active member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where she and Lou made many trips, both locally and internationally, with fellow church members. They volunteered together for Meals on Wheels for many years, providing food and companionship to those in need. On Saturday mornings, Arlene and Lou could be found in the front row of local auctions, especially if Heisey Glass was featured.
Honoring Arlene's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place at the convenience of her family.
Memorial gifts in Arlene's name can be made to the Mount Joy Historical Society at www.mountjoyhistory.com/support/.
