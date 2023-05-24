Arlene (Burkhart) Kopp, age 93, of St John's Herr Estate, Columbia and formerly of Mount Joy, Millersville, & Willow Street, passed away 5/5/23. She was married for 65 years to Ross Kopp who passed away in 2014.
Born in West Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late David & Esther (Weaver) Burkhart. Arlene was a member of the Mount Joy Church of God.
Arlene was a 1947 graduate of West Lampeter HS. She retired from Intermediate Unit #13 support staff. Following retirement, Arlene worked at Grandma's Restaurant. Previously, she had worked as a switchboard operator at the new Columbia Ave. WGAL building. After learning the basics of Amateur Radio from an engineer at WGAL, she earned her license as a Ham Operator (using morse code). She went on to become a radio operator with the Civil Air Patrol.
She is survived by 4 children: Dale (Martha) of Strasburg; David (Vinetta) of SC; Diane (Fred) of Maytown; and Donna (LeRoy) of Myerstown. Also, surviving are 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers (Marvin & Vernon) and a grandson (David).
A Memorial service honoring Arlene's life will be held at St John's Herr Estate Chapel, 200 Luther Ln., Columbia 6/12/23 at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances may be made to the Benevolent Care Fund at Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, 17543. Memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.