Arlene B. Nissley, 91, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late J. Roy and Nora Greiner Breneman. She was the loving wife of the late Galen G. Nissley, with whom she shared nearly 69 years of marriage.
In addition to raising three children and taking care of the home front while Galen worked day and night, Arlene worked a variety of jobs, including the Manheim Auto Auction, Babcock Hatchery, and Jay Group. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, and served on the Altar Guild there. She was a faithful volunteer for Manheim's Meals on Wheels for many decades. Her interests included sewing, baking, walking, traveling, and joining her beloved sisters in a lifetime of adventures and mischief.
Arlene reduced, reused, and recycled before "going green" was a good thing. She walked through this world humbly and gently and steadfastly serving others and touching the lives of all those who knew her and many who did not. She was too busy making the most of what she had to worry about what she had not. She believed in treating people kindly and fairly and saw the best in everyone.
Arlene is survived by three children: Thomas, husband of Kathy, and Gail, wife of Jeff Summy, of Manheim, and Lynn Waldman, of Aurora, IL; seven grandchildren: Lisa Golding (Tim), Neil Nissley (Amy), Tara Heatwole (Dano), Zach Summy (Kelly), Rye Waldman (Rhea), Cassy Valentino (Steve), and Trey Waldman; eleven great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Marian Mosemann, Janice Shenenberger (Ken), and Jeanette Ebersole. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, R. Merle Breneman, and a sister, Betty Hess.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Hoffer Auditorium, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment is in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Rapho Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Arlene's memory to Meals on Wheels, 140 N. Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com