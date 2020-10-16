Arlene B. (Eberly) Horst, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at home.
She was born in Union Grove to the late Menno and Lizzie (Brubaker) Eberly and was the wife of the late Noah Z. Horst. The couple was married March 30, 1957.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Arlene was a partner in Horst Plumbing. She enjoyed her family and grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by three sons, Nevin, husband of Dawn (Sensenig) Horst, Linford Horst, Larry Horst, all of Ephrata; two daughters, Rosene, wife of Galen Hoover of Lititz, Suzanne, wife of Roy Zimmerman of Denver; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Leon, husband of Mary Eberly of Leesport, Marvin, husband of Tina Eberly of East Earl, Lester, husband of Sharon Eberly of Ephrata; three sisters, Margaret, wife of Willis Nolt of Quarryville, Kathryn, wife of Earl Hurst of New Holland, Laura, wife of Amos Hursh of Ephrata and a sister-in-law, Alma Eberly of Gap.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, M. Irvin Eberly and an infant brother.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 5 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 8:45 AM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 AM at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Rd., Ephrata, with Bishop Quinton Wenger and ministers Elam Ray Martin and Gary Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
