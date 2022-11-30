Arlene Adair, 92, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in New Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Neff Good. Arlene was a homemaker and was the loving wife of the late R. Donald "Boog" Adair who died in July of 2004. Arlene was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. She enjoyed traveling to the beach in Wildwood, New Jersey. Arlene was an amazing woman dedicated to her faith and family. Her sense of humor and infectious smile will be greatly missed.
Surviving are two sons: Kenneth husband of Connie Heisey of Cressona, Gregory husband of Janice Adair of Northumberland, two daughters: Sherri wife of Daniel Pitman of Denver, Melanie Adair wife of Addy Bonet of Highlands, N.J, nine grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Preceding her in death is a daughter, Bonnie Lamb and a grandson, Jason Sangrey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene's memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Mastersonville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Arlene's memory to: Christ's Home Children's Services, 3182 Lincoln Hwy. East, Paradise, PA 17562-9602. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
