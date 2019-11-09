Arlene A. (Reynolds) Kuhns Butler, 83, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Country Meadows, Lancaster, after an illness. She was the wife of the late Dale A. Butler, who died April 25, 2013. Her first husband, the late George R. Kuhns, Sr., who died April 24, 1992.
She retired in 1992 from Food Services at Millersville University.
Born September 19, 1936, in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George E. and Agnes V. (McFalls) Reynolds. Her hobbies included camping, traveling, gardening, and bird-watching.
Surviving are two sons; George R. Kuhns, Jr., married to Beth, and Glenn A. Kuhns, married to Tonya , all of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; two siblings; Helen Reese, of Lancaster, and Jay Reynolds, of Willow Street. She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, and two siblings; John Reynolds, and Ruth Hossler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Viewing 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Interment will be in held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Arlene's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-872-2266