Arlene A. Bauman, 90, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in Lebanon, PA. She was born Tuesday, July 22, 1930 to the late Paul and Naomi (Stauffer) Auker. She is predeceased by her loving husband Elwood Bauman.
Arlene was an avid cook and baker who also had a green thumb and loved to tend to her garden. She was the best listener and she was very caring to everyone who knew her. Arlene spent most of her life at home caring for her children and family. Most importantly she was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her children: Shirley A. Weaver and husband Mervin of Lititz, Sylvia J. Bomgardner and husband Carl of Annville, Randy L. Bauman and wife Brenda of Grantville, and Rodney L. Bauman and wife Sharon of Annville; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by a grandchild, Austin Bauman, brothers, Daniel Auker, Orville Auker, and sister, Pauline High.
A funeral will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 10AM at Stauffers Mennonite Church, 790 Bachmanville Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. A viewing will be held from 9AM until the start of the service. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 6-8PM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Burial will take place at Stauffer's Church Cemetery Friday after the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the East Hanover Mennonite Church, c/o Dwight Charles, 1147 Stonemill Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangments have been entrusted to the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.