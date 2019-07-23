Arlen L. Weaver, of Milton and formerly of Manheim, was born December 23, 1985 and went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 33 years. He was a member of the Rheems Mennonite Church, Mount Joy. He was the son of Lester B. and Irene R. (Kurtz) Weaver and the loving husband of Joy L. (Sweigart) Weaver.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Justin (10), Jordan (7), and Jaron (3); three sisters: Ann Louise wife of David Haldeman of Danville, Amy Weaver, and Anita Weaver both of Manheim, and three brothers, Andrew husband of Amber (Nolt) Weaver, Anthony husband of Marlene (Herr) Weaver, and Argyl husband of Rosalie (Hoover) Weaver, all of Manheim. He is survived by a paternal grandmother, Edna Z. Weaver and maternal grandmother, Lena G. Kurtz. He was preceded in death by a paternal grandfather, Noah B. Weaver and a maternal grandfather, John B. Kurtz.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, at the Millville Mennonite Church, 292 Taylor Road, Millville, PA from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. A viewing will also be held on Friday, July 26, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and a funeral service on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 AM at the Rheems Mennonite Church, 1435 Schwanger Road, Mount Joy, PA. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, in charge of arrangements.