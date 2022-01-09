Arla M. Arter, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Betty (Brubaker) Armstrong. She was the loving wife of Robert E. Arter.
In her earlier years, Arla worked for the former Mattis Candies, Lancaster. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God, Lancaster. Arla was an avid seamstress, enjoyed puzzles, wordsearch books, and making crafts.
Surviving in addition to her husband are, two daughters, Dianne L. wife of Robert R. Shaub, Dunnellon, FL, Donna L. wife of Hugh Miller, Dunnellon, FL, a son, Dennis L. husband of Candy (Faust) Arter, East Petersburg, 7 grandchildren; Robyn, Kelli, Mark, Leann, Brandon, Heather, Holly, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Anna Mary Paglia, Mount Joy, and a brother, Richard Armstrong, Leola. She was preceded in death by four brothers: Arthur, John, Joseph and Paul Armstrong.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
