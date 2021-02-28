Aristoteles "Ted" Theros, 96, of Lancaster, passed away on February 26, 2021 at Moravian Manor. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late James and Eugenia (Achelis) Theros. He was the loving husband of the late Eva (Chomalou) Theros with whom he shared fifty-five and a half years of marriage before her passing in 2006.
He received his bachelor's degree from Franklin and Marshall and his master's degree from Temple University.
Ted was an educator and taught business subjects at Warwick School District for 30 years.
A proud veteran, Ted was a Captain in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a member of General Eisenhower's headquarters in London, Paris, and Frankfurt and received a direct commission. He was also an officer during the Korean Conflict and a member of the American Legion Post #34 for over 70 years.
His experience as a Captain in the Air Force aided him in earning his private pilot's license in 1969.
Ted loved Lancaster County and shared his passion and knowledge of the area as a local tour guide. For 26 years, he led Amish tours and walking tours of Conestoga.
Ted was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Lancaster.
He will be missed by his daughters; Jean Theros and her husband Peter Hedin of Atlanta, GA and Julia Theros of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Kate Hedin. He is survived by his siblings: Kanella Theros Voulopos, widow of Paul, and Clara Theros Pikolas, widow of James. He was preceded in passing by his wife Eva, and brother, William Theros.
A Viewing will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Trisagion service at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests will be received starting at 10 AM. Interment with military honors will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, 17603.
