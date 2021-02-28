Aristeo Navarrete, 74, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Born in San Salvador, El Salvador he was the son of the late Victor and Ester Acosta Navarrete.
He worked at ITT Industries, Inc. for over 35 years.
Aristeo is survived by his daughter, Dr. Jessica Romero of Leesburg, VA and son, Joshua Navarrete of Mechanicsburg, PA.
In keeping with Aristeo's wishes, there will be no formal service. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
