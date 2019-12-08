Arie Van't Zelfden, 76, of Lititz passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family, under the tender care of the Mennonite Home. Born in Heerjansdam, Holland, he was the son of the late Arie and Adriaantje (Van Der Staaij) Van't Zelfden. He was the husband of Sandra (Newkirk) Van't Zelfden, with whom he shared over 52 wonderful years of marriage.
In addition to Sandra, he is survived by a son, Justin Van't Zelfden husband of Sue Kim of NY; daughter, Lori Van't Zelfden of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Stanley Becker and Winnie Van't Zelfden; two sisters, Florine Vercyusse, Corry Zwiers, both of Canada; son-in-law, John Becker of Lancaster and sister-in-law, Barbara Van't Zelfden of NJ. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Lynn Becker, brother, Pieter Van't Zelfden and sister, Ann Bies.
Arie lived his life as a gentle, kind, and generous man, always thinking of others first. He retired from High Industries and pursued his interests in woodworking, computers, photography, and opened an online store of antique collectibles.
A private service celebrating Arie's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be private in Witness Park, Lititz. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arie's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »