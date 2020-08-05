Arie K. Fisher, 78, of 542 Mt. Vernon Road, Gap, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Barbara King Swarey. She was the wife of the late David Lapp who died in 1973 and the late Amos Fisher who died in 1996. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: children, Amanda married to John Ebersol, Ronks, Salina married to Levi King, Holtwood, Samuel married to Lizzie Kauffman Fisher, Honey Brook, Levi married to Susan Zook Fisher, Gap, Emanuel married to Rebecca Glick Fisher, Bird-in-Hand, Katie married to Jesse King, Quarryville, Naomi married to John Esh, Delta, Mary married to Amos Beiler, Paradise, Jonathan married to Sylvia Lapp Fisher, Gap; 78 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; sisters, Annie married to Donald Brick, Salina married to Ben Stoltzfus; a brother, Jacob married to Malinda Swarey. She was preceded in death by: a granddaughter, Barbara King; 2 brothers; 2 sisters.
Funeral services will be private with interment following in Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
