Arie F. Stoltzfus, 86, of 560 Amish Rd., Gap, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at home. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Barbara Fisher Stoltzfus. She was the wife of the late Elam B. Stoltzfus who died in 2015. A homemaker, Arie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving: children, Barbara married to Emanuel Esh, Betty married to John Stoltzfus, both Parkesburg, Abram married to Priscilla King Stoltzfus, Gap, Stevie married to Mary Esh Stoltzfus, Lykens, Elam Jr. married to Fannie Mae Zook Stoltzfus, Naomi married to Abram Stoltzfus, both Gap, Arie married to Levi Stoltzfus, Jr., Parkesburg, Emma married to David Stoltzfus, Gratz; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth King Stoltzfus, Lykens; 67 grandchildren; 81 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jacob married to Lovina, Gap, David married to the late Elizabeth, Kinzers, Emma married to the late Stevie Stoltzfus, Newburg. She was preceded in death by: a son, Samuel Stoltzfus; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Katie Stoltzfus, Noah Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Millwood Cemetery. Furman's Leola
