Ariana S. Stoltzfus, age 80 of 161 N. Red School Road, Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born in Morgantown, daughter to the late John K. and Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. She was a member of the Old Order Amish church.
She is survived by 2 brothers; Daniel M. husband to Rebecca K. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus and Benuel S. husband to Pracilla S. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus both of Morgantown and 15 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 161 N. Red School Road, Morgantown on Thursday, July 1st at 9:30 a.m. with interment in Mast Cemetery. Friends may call the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
