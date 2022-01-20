Ariana Hope Hurst, 2, of Pleasant Mount, PA entered into eternal rest on January 17, 2022, held in her mother’s loving arms, at the Nemours Alfred I. DuPont Hospital in Wilmington, DE. She was born July 1, 2019, to Joel A. and Beulah M. (Martin) Hurst of Pleasant Mount, PA.
Ariana was born with Pretzel Syndrome, a genetic disorder. Though she never said a word or took a step, she leaves a deep imprint on the lives of her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by one sister, Shana; five brothers, Tristan, Austin, Sydney, Roger, and Victor, all of Pleasant Mount; grandparents, Isaac S. & Carolyn Z. (Eberly) Hurst, of Akron, PA, and Nora M. (Martin) Martin, of Ickesburg, PA; and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandfather, Carl R. Martin.
Both the viewing and funeral will be held at the Riverdale Mennonite Church, 15 Riverdale Road, Pleasant Mount, (Forest City) PA 18421. The viewing will be on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM. The funeral will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
Ariana's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the countless individuals and families for the prayers, love, and support that they have experienced throughout her life. The kindness and care lovingly extended by the members of the Pleasant Mount Emergency Services will never be forgotten. Arrangements are entrusted to Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »