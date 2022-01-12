Arden Kopp, 92, of Lancaster and former District Justice of the Conestoga Valley district, died January 7, 2022, at the Lancaster General Hospital of natural causes brought on by congestive heart failure. He was the husband of the late Helen (Miller) Kopp who died in May of 2016. They were married for 67 years.
Ardie, as he was known to his friends, was one of the most popular district justices in county history. He served from 1982-94 and was the sitting justice in two of the county's most famous murder cases - Laurie Show and Christy Mirrack. Fairness would be the best way to describe how he handled the job using common sense in his decisions. He had a soft spot for juveniles and would be known to give them a second chance when handing down his rulings.
Born in Brunnerville to Alvin and Ida Kopp, he grew up in Kissel Hill and went to Rothsville High School excelling in track, baseball and basketball.
While enjoying all sports, baseball was his favorite, and he played on many city-county teams and eventually ended up playing fast pitch softball, first for Tri-Town and then for the Ephrata Elks in the Ephrata Rec League. And in his later years, he played in the New Holland League mentoring the younger players. Although he originally was a center fielder, he became an all-star catcher. He caught some of the great pitchers of the sixties but he always said that Mel Denlinger was the best he ever caught. In his career as a catcher, he caught one no-hitter in hardball and two no-hitters in softball.
He also enjoyed playing tennis and in 1975, teamed up with his son, to win his first tennis tournament at Camp Conrad Weiser. He was also an active table tennis player and bowler where he also excelled. To say he was a fierce competitor would be an understatement as most people would agree. He enjoyed the competition whether it was shooting darts or playing trivia at a local bar.
And the older folks will remember Ardie for running Forest Hills Motors for his father-in-law Harry Miller who had a car lot and service station there in the sixties and seventies.
A complete free spirit, who loved nothing better than a good joke, he marched to his own drummer and was loyal to a fault. There was nothing he would not have done for his family. They always came first right up until the end. And he would defend them no matter what. As a father, he not only was the best, but he had no peers.
He was a rabid New York Yankees and Notre Dame football fan. His favorite Yankees were Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Thurman Munson and Derek Jeter. He was also a huge boxing fan and would always argue that Joe Louis was the best boxer ever.
In addition to sports, his other passion was antiques and was known as one of the best at refinishing furniture. He took pride in his collection of crocks, many which were dated from the 1800's. He also enjoyed the company of dogs and had many over the years, but his favorite was Dave who he adopted when he retired. And he always fed the birds and squirrels outside his window every morning.
Ardie is survived by a son, Dale Kopp, husband of Tammy Kopp (Welk) of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Maureen of Millersville, Rosemary of Carney's Point, NJ companion of Wes Schaeffer and Rory, husband of Jennifer Kopp (Siekierka) and their three children Aubree, Gunner and Brickton.
He is also survived by a sister, Josephine, wife of Charles Sheidy of Lititz. He was preceded in death by sisters, Gladys Bachman and Joyce Foreman and brother Fred. He was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Bruce Smith, Bud Bachman, Earl Foreman and Jack Parmer along with sisters-in-law, Orpha Kopp and Margaret Parmer.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 1 PM until the time of the service. Masks are highly recommended. Interment will follow at Trumbauer Cemetery in Leola.
Please omit flowers. Donations can be made to Speranza Animal Rescue at 1216 Brandt Dr., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055, Raven Ridge Wildlife Rehabilitators, Box 38, Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582 or any other animal organization of your choice.
