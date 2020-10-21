Archie Franklin Shearer, Jr., 76, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Brandywine Hospital. He was the husband of the late Gloria Dee Shearer who died in 2013. They shared 17 years of marriage together. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Archie F. Shearer, Sr. and Clara Isabel Goldie (Johnson) Sellers.
Archie was an area resident all his life with the exception of some time spent in Colorado. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966. He was employed as a mechanic by a fork lifting company in Downingtown.
Archie is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Iva Reed, Norma Montgomery (Norman) and Melonie Smale (Kim). He is survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, their spouses and children; two step daughters; Rania Larsen (Jonathan Katrowski) of East Fallowfield and Destra Wilson (Josh) of Bangor, MA, three grandchildren; Kephren, Nina and Nova and a half-brother, Charles Shearer, of Pennsville, NJ.
Family and friends are invited to attend Graveside Services on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Upper Octorara Cemetery, 357 Octorara Road, Parkesburg, PA. 19365.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
