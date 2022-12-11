Archer "Archie" L. Morgan, Jr., 84, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Archer Morgan, Sr. and Helen Frances Swenk.
He was the owner of A.L. Morgan Hauling. Archie had a lifelong passion for trains and model railroading. He was a member for over 50 years of the National Railroad Historical Society. Archie's family has very fond memories of taking railroad excursions throughout the years. He was an active member of several model railroad clubs in Lancaster and Ephrata. Archie loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
Archie is survived by his two children, his daughter, H. Francie Wiker (Steven), his son, Archer L. Morgan III (Theresa); his five grandchildren, Lauren, Zackary, Sarah, Emily, and Seth; his great-granddaughter, Stella; and his brother, Barry L. Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara V. Morgan; his sister, Frances D. Morgan; and his grandson, Travis Edwards.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Trumbauer Memorial Cemetery in Leola.
In Archie's memory please consider a donation to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
