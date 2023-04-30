Arbuta Wagner Boothman died in her sleep following a four-day illness on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 96. The daughter of Clemens and Abbie Wagner, Bonnie was born on a farm in Turbotville, PA, on March 13, 1927, the fourth of five children.
After Bonnie completed high school and one year at Bloomsburg Normal School, she was graduated from University of Pennsylvania's School of Dental Hygiene, ranked second in her class. While completing an internship as a hygienist in Lancaster, she met and married Dr. Richard E. Boothman. Together they ran a dental practice for over 40 years and were married 45 years until his death in 1997.
Their family includes two daughters: Kathy Rill (companion of Barry Shellhammer) and Amy (David) Humphreville; three grandchildren: Meghan (Michael) Marcarelli, Krista Unger, and Andrew (Laura) Humphreville; and eight great-grandchildren: Olivia, Emma, William, Baron, Aria, Preston, Lucas, and Autumn. Bonnie is also survived by a brother, Arthur (Rosemary) Wagner of MN, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.
Bonnie's passions included her family, friends, flowers, dental hygiene, and making someone's day a better one. She was a member of the Women's Garden Club for over 45 years, Trinity UCC Church in East Petersburg, and the Susquehanna Unit of the Herb Society of America. Bonnie loved creating beautiful floral arrangements, sharing homemade treats like chocolate cake and strawberry pie, and appreciating nature-both on and off the golf course. With her family and friends, Bonnie was faithful, kind, and understanding. She genuinely loved people.
During her time at Mennonite Home on Boyers Run and then Jackson Run, Bonnie received responsive, compassionate care. To the day she died, she appreciated all that had been done for her. Appreciation was a special quality of hers. As a family, we are also grateful to all who cared for our Mum and Mummum.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a memorial service on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity UCC, 2340 State Street, East Petersburg, PA, with Pastor Chris Rankin officiating. A visiting hour at the church will start at 1:00 PM, followed by the service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted in Bonnie's memory to The Mennonite Communities Benevolent Fund at 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Trinity UCC at the address above.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com