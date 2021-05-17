Aquilla L. King, age 69 of 535 St. Catherine Drive, Quarryville, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Sarah L. Stoltzfus King. Born in Paradise, he was the son of the late David B. husband of the late Mary Lapp King and the late Elsie Fisher King. Aquilla was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 12 children: Stephen S. husband of Sarah Stoltzfus King of Kirkwood, Emanuel S. husband of Hannah Esh King of Quarryville, Henry S. husband of Emma Fisher King of Christiana, Sadie S. wife of Aaron S. Stoltzfoos of Versailles, IN, Mary S. wife of Elam K. Beiler of Points, WV, Elsie S., Barbara L., Amos S., David S., Sylvia S., Susie S., and Daniel S. all at home, 10 grandchildren, 5 siblings: Jacob L. husband of Sadie King King, Lydia L. wife of John Stoltzfus, both of Paradise, Isaac L. husband of Emma Stoltzfus King of Quarryville, Susie L. wife of John C. Byler of Herndon, KY, and Anna M. wife of Benuel S. King of Cadiz, KY, and 2 step sisters: Mary wife of Christ S. Stoltzfus of Oak Grove, KY, and Barbara wife of David Stoltzfoos of Oxford. He was preceded in death by a son, John S. King, a brother, Amos L. King, and a step sister: Fannie late wife of Emanuel King of Quarryville.
Services will be private with interment in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »