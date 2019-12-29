Aquilla (Billie) Almoney, 93, entered into peace on Friday, December 20th while residing at Luther Acres in Lititz. She was a life-long resident of Lititz, spending 80 plus years of her life residing at 116 Rodney Lane until 2017 when she moved to Luther Acres.
She was a snazzy dresser, which was the result of her working at Bedford Shoe Company as a seamstress. She loved music, singing, and dancing. As a young woman, she was a Wilburett. She loved watching wrestling on TV and Steelers football. She loved cooking for her family, especially beef pot pie with hand rolled noodles.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Almoney and also 4 brothers and 2 sisters. She was survived by a brother Lewis Gieb of Lititz, a son Michael Almoney of Lititz,and his daughter Ashley Almoney of Lancaster, a daughter Nina Eckert, husband of Theodore Eckert of Elm, their children Travis Eckert husband of Amy Eckert of Palmyra, and Nicole Snyder, husband of Andrew Snyder of Brickerville. She very much loved her great-grandchildren Mikaila Guest of Brickerville and Taylor and Addison Eckert of Palmyra.
She will be missed by all who knew her. She had a huge heart that loved and accepted anyone, unless you got on her bad side. God bless her and the joy she brought into the lives she was a part of.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 5th from 10-2 at Luther Acres, 250 St. Luke Drive, Lititz PA 17543.
