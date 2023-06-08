April L. Burkholder, 53, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. She was married 32 years to Joseph S. Burkholder. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Amos M. and Laura B. Eberly Hursh of Ephrata.
April was a homemaker and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides her husband and parents are five children, Nathan R. Burkholder and Stephen R. Burkholder both of Ephrata, Laura wife of Kenton Musser of Stevens, Maria J. Burkholder and Ana R. Burkholder both of Ephrata; three grandchildren, Andre, Liliana and Alayna Musser; and six siblings, Anita wife of Glenn Zimmerman of Stevens, Twila wife of Daryl Brubacker of Ephrata, Allison wife of Gerald High of Myerstown, Kristine wife of Wilford Martin of Ephrata, Mark husband of Lisa Martin Hursh of Reading, and Charlene wife of Kevin Weaver of Lititz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 12, at 9:30 A.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
