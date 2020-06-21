April A. Yoder, 38, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM, at her home surrounded by the loving support of her family.
She was born in Lancaster to Weldon M. and Brenda J. (Blevins) Winebarger. She graduated from Warwick High School in 2000 and Harding University in 2004 with a Bachelor's Degree in Vocal Music Education.
She was a lover of Jesus and a member of the Ephrata Area Church of Christ. She sought to bring out the best in others and be a beacon of encouragement.
April was a Real Estate Agent for Weichert Realtors where she received the 2019 ‘President's Award' as one of the top performing agents in sales. She enjoyed escape rooms, kayaking, family gatherings, games and all types of social events. She had a deep love and talent for music. She was a beautiful soul that loved taking care of others and could light up the world with her smile.
April is survived by her husband of fourteen years Sam W. Yoder; three children, Samuel Yoder age 6, and twins Savannah and Isaac Yoder age 4; brother Nathan D. Winebarger, husband of Amber M. Winebarger.
The family will be holding a celebration of life event at a later date.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Virginia.
If desired, memorial contributions in April's memory may be made to the Yoder family in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by The Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill. Online condolences can be given at www.groffeckenroth.com.