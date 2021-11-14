Antonio Vittorino Felice, Ph.D., 93, of Lancaster, PA, formerly of Elizabethtown, PA, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Bugnara (Abruzzi), Italy as a United States citizen, on a Thursday, to Luigi and Paolina Felice. He came to the United States on October 1, 1948 and served in the U. S. Army from 1951-1953. He obtained a B.A. cum laude in 1956, an M.A. in 1957, and a Ph.D. in 1961 in clinical psychology from Temple University.
Dr. Felice was an Associate Professor of Psychology at Elizabethtown College and was also affiliated with Millersville University and Penn State University Harrisburg. He served as a clinical psychologist at the Lebanon VA Medical Center and Harrisburg State Hospital, retiring in 1991. He was a lifetime member of the American Psychological Association, the Pennsylvania Psychological Association, and the Jonathan Moreno Psychodrama Group.
He was the beloved husband of Domenica (Marino) Felice and proud father of Pauline Felice Gibble, married to David Gibble; Louis A., married to Valerie (Neam) Felice; Cynthia Felice; and Marc A., married to Kirsten (Rydock) Felice. He was also very proud of the accomplishments of his seven grandchildren: Tony Felice and Jessica (Felice) Brown; Jeffrey Kohler and Christina Kohler; and Lydia, Mara and Nicholas Felice. He is also survived by his sister, Claide (Felice) Marino; his cousin, Pauline (Felice) Cullman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by many relatives and friends still living in Italy and here in the U.S.
