Antonio "Tony" Hammond, 60, of Lancaster, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born to Essie Mae Devlin in Washington, D.C. on February 9, 1962. Tony was adopted and raised by Pearl and Earl Hammond. He was the husband of Rev. Vondol Hammond.
Tony graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1980. He attended Millersville University and later earned a HVAC Technician Certification. Tony owned and operated Hammond Heating and A.C. Inc. for 26 years, retiring in 2017. He was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. He enjoyed barbecuing for church and family events. His favorite past times included fishing, beach trips, and card games. He also loved cars and collected classic convertible cars.
Tony leaves to cherish, his dear wife of forty years of marriage, Rev. Vondol Hammond.
daughters, Keshonda, (Charles) Hawes, Nyisha Hammond; sons, Antonio (Danielle) Hammond II, Errol Hammond; granddaughters, Shaolin Gardner, Camila Hammond; great-grandson, Jesiah Henry; and beloved mother, Essie Mae Devlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's Homegoing Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 701 N. Lime Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Roland P. Forbes, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
