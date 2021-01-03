Antonio Hernandez Robles, 75, of Lancaster passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. Born in Anasco, Puerto Rico he was the son of the late Ramon Hernandez Alvarez and Esther Robles.
He was a self-employed cabinet maker.
Antonio was always a happy person and enjoyed dancing, loved animals and enjoyed cooking.
He is survived by two sons, Hernan Hernandez Gonzalez husband of Edra, Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez husband of Yamilka both of Lancaster and daughter, Maria E. Hernandez Gonzalez of Anasco, Puerto Rico. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
