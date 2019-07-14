Antonia (Borges) Vega, 89, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1930, in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico to the late Geronima Cardona and Flor Borges. She and her late husband, Antonio Vazquez, were one of the first Puerto Ricans who arrived in Lancaster County (Elm, which was then called R.D. 2. Lititz); they settled in Lancaster City. She was grateful to the Earl Graybill family who helped her embrace a different culture.
When she and her husband moved to Lancaster, they were actively involved in transporting and registering people to vote in elections. As Puerto Ricans arrived in Lancaster in the early 1950's, their home was a home to many until they found employment and housing.
Antonia worked in various factories and operated a neighborhood grocery store for seven years. She had worked as a Customer Service Representative at Suburban Cable, Lancaster, retiring in 1995 after twenty years of service. After retirement, Antonia volunteered at various Senior Centers, and then attended the Lancaster Recreation Senior Center. Antonia's family is grateful to the staff of the Lancaster Recreation Senior Center, Albright Life Center, and Manor Care.
Her great love for Jesus was demonstrated in her service to her church as well as her community. Her three daughters and their husbands as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life.
Surviving is her husband, Antonio Vega, and daughters; Judith (Juan) Ramos, Raquel (Angel) Vazquez, Enid (Angel) Pereira; seven grandchildren; Ivette Vazquez Butts (Benton, deceased), Roger (Kelly) Colon, O. Juan (Michelle) Ramos, Amadi (Melissa) Ramos, Karina (Tyjuan) Wilson, Kristi Colon, and Angel Pereira; fourteen great-grandchildren; Ian, Xiani, Joshua, Zachary, Nicholas, Ariana, Emilio, Gabriella, Marcos, Randy, Enissa, Shane, Kai, and Khalee; two sisters; Maria Carrion, of Willow Street, and Juanita Caban, of Aurora, IL. She was also preceded in death by siblings; Elpidio Borges, Gloria Perez, Justina Rivera, and Carmen Ruiz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday afternoon, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Angel Lopez, will be officiating. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday afternoon between 1:30-2:00 p.m. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Remembrances can be made in Antonia's memory to her beloved New Creation United Methodist Church, 10 W. Farnum Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298