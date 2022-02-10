Antoinette “Toni” Willwerth, 89, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Tower Health Reading Hospital on Monday, February 7, 2022 after a brief illness.
She was a daughter of the late Alton and Pauline (Kleinhaus) Mosser and widow of the late Dr. James W. Willwerth.
Toni held a bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University and was a Kindergarten teacher.
She volunteered at the Ephrata Public Library for 42 years and was a member of the Lancaster Bird Club and Embroidery Guild.
Toni enjoyed birding, genealogy, quilting, and playing Bridge.
She is survived by three children: James M. Willwerth of Reading, PA, Thomas W. Willwerth of Allen, TX, and Anne M., wife of Raymond Zee of Silver Spring, MD; five grandchildren: Colt Willwerth, Grant Willwerth, husband of Stephanie, Nikolas Willwerth, Anna Willwerth, and Nicole Zee; one sister, Carol Gyomber, and one brother, Richard Mosser.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Toni’s memory to the Ephrata Public Library, 550 South Reading Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
