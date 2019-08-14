Antoinette "Toni" Levin died on August 10, 2019 in Lancaster, PA following a twenty-one-year struggle with vascular dementia/Alzheimer's disease. Toni was born on September 6, 1928 in Philadelphia, PA, the fourth of the ten children of Rachel and Frank Marabella.
A long-time former resident of Upper Darby, PA, she worked in Philadelphia for SEPTA from which she retired after forty-two years with the company. Before the effects of her illness disabled her, Toni was an avid reader, walker, and card player who loved a good joke. She was kind and compassionate, always willing to help whoever needed it. She loved her three grandchildren dearly. During their younger years, she spent time with each of them talking, reading, laughing, and showing them all the historic sites in Philadelphia. She often remarked, "Being a grandmother is the best stage of life."
Toni is survived by her daughters, Rachelle Richardson (Wilber), Lancaster, PA and Deborah Levin-Goldstein (Howard), Bethlehem, PA; her beloved grandchildren, Lauren Robinson (Greg), Downingtown, PA, Jeffrey Richardson (Gray), Los Angeles, CA, and Mark Goldstein, Columbus, OH; her four great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemarie Archbald, Marcus Hook, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to send a donation in Toni's memory may do so to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
