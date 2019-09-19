Antoinette Marie White, 99, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Domenic Voci and Denina Fulginiti.
"Toni" graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1938. She was the class Secretary. She was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Anthony's of Padua. During her free time, Antoinette enjoyed crocheting, needlework, playing piano and traveling on cruises. She was a member of the Rocky Springs and Leisure Lanes Bowling Leagues. While attending St. Anthony's, she participated in their Senior Citizens Group.
Antoinette was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald A. White in 2009 and her two brothers: Domenic A. Voci and Benito Voci.
She is survived by her son, Arthur D. White of Pequea; her brother, Armando Voci (Juanita) of Decatur, AL; her two grandchildren, Michelle and Gerald; along with her five great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Ashley, Domenic, Madison and Abigail and one great-great-grandchild.
Services will be private.
